SHANGHAI Dec 6 New China Life Insurance Co will list on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Dec. 15 and in Shanghai on Dec. 16, its president He Zhiguang said on Tuesday.

He made the comments to investors during an online roadshow.

The insurer, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services, is selling 158.8 million shares in Shanghai and up to 358.4 million shares in Hong Kong, with an option to expand the Hong Kong offering by 15 percent, a deal worth around $2.3 billion in total.

It will set the IPO price for the Shanghai leg of the offering on Thursday. (Reporting by David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)