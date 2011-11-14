(Repeats story filed late on Friday, no change to text)
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial
, plans to raise money to replenish capital through a
Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing expected to be worth around $2.5
billion.
China's third-biggest life insurer plans to sell up to
158.54 million shares in Shanghai and as many as 358.4 million
shares in Hong Kong, according to a draft prospectus posted on
the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC). The company has an option to expand the Hong Kong
portion of its initial public offering by another 15 percent.
CSRC, the securities regulator said it would review New
China Life's Shanghai IPO plan on November 16, confirming what
two sources had told Reuters earlier on Friday.
The company, controlled by Central Huijin, a unit of China's
sovereign wealth fund, did not give a fundraising target but a
source with the direct knowledge of the matter said the firm is
aiming to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945 million) in Shanghai
and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong.
Earlier reports said the insurer planned to raise as much as
$4 billion through the dual listing.
Companies in Greater China are lining up to sell shares in
initial public offerings in coming months, braving jittery
markets with deals worth more than $10 billion in total, as they
take advantage of the steep market rebound in the past month.
China Railway Materials Commercial Corp., Sinochem Corp. and
Jiangsu Phoenix Media & Publishing Corp Ltd unveiled plans over
the past few days to raise about $8.2 billion in IPOs in
Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery received the
go-ahead from the exchange for its offering, valued at up to $3
billion.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has surged
nearly 18 percent since Oct. 4, while the Shanghai Composite
Index is up about 6 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent
gain in the MSCI World index < .MIWD00000PUS>.
New China Life said it would use the IPO proceeds to
replenish capital, as it has not met the regulator's
requirements on adequacy ratios.
The company, which competes with bigger rivals China Life
and Ping An Insurance, posted a 15
percent drop in net profit last year, as Chinese insurers suffer
from rising competition and a volatile stock market.
New China Life has lined up a number of cornerstone
investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing
the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication reported last month.
China International Capital Corp and UBS Securities are the
lead underwriters of the IPO.
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
