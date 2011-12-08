HONG KONG Dec 8 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer,
has priced the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering
(IPO) at HK$28.5 a share, near the bottom of an indicative
range, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal.
The company, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services AG, offered 358.4 million new
shares in Hong Kong, putting the total deal at
HK$10.21 billion ($1.31 billion).
The offer was marketed at an indicative range of HK$28.2 to
HK$34.33 per share. The sources were not authorized to speak
publicly on the IPO details.
New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, is
also offering 158.8 million shares in Shanghai at 23-28 yuan
each as part of the IPO. The Shanghai portion of the IPO has yet
to be priced.
($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)