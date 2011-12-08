* IPO priced at HK$28.5/share in HK, 23.25 yuan in Shanghai
* New China Life dual listed IPO raises $1.9 bln-IFR
(Adds total deal size, details of Shanghai portion of IPO)
HONG KONG Dec 8 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, raised
about $1.9 billion in a dual IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR
reported on Thursday, pricing the deal at the bottom of
expectations.
The company, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services AG, raised about $1.31 billion
from the Hong Kong tranche of the initial public offering and
about $580 million from its Shanghai listing.
New China Life offered 358.4 million new shares in
Hong Kong priced at HK$28.5 a share, near the bottom of an
indicative range of HK$28.2 to HK$34.33 per share, IFR said,
citing two sources with direct knowledge of the IPO. The sources
were not authorized to speak publicly on the details.
New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government,
also offered 158.8 million shares in Shanghai that
were priced at 23.25 yuan each, near the bottom of a 23 to 28
yuan range, IFR added. The Shanghai tranche of the deal totaled
3.69 billion yuan ($579.2 million).
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS
Securities were lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai
offering.
CICC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG
were hired as joint global coordinators of the Hong
Kong tranche of the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG,
HSBC Holdings Plc and China Merchants
Securities also acting as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.364 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)