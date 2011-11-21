* Says to hold roadshows starting Wed

* To set price range Dec 1, IPO price Dec 8

* Insurer aims to raise about $945 mln in Shanghai IPO -source (Adds details)

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 New China Life Insurance, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial holds a stake, said on Tuesday it had launched the Shanghai portion of its dual initial public offering.

New China Life will hold roadshows in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing starting on Wednesday and will set its indicative price range on December 1 and its IPO price on December 8, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The country's third-biggest life insurer will sell up to 158.5 million shares via the Shanghai IPO, it said in a draft prospectus.

New China Life aims to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945 million) in Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong, a source with the direct knowledge of the matter said.

New China Life is following in the footsteps of larger rivals China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An Insurance (Group) Co Of China Ltd and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd in seeking a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Fayen Wong; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)