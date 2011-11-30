SHANGHAI Nov 30 New China Life Insurance will raise up to 4.4 billion yuan ($689 million) in the Shanghai portion of its dual listing after the country's third largest insurer set a price range of 23-28 yuan per share.

That was lower than the expectations of some analysts, who had forecast a range around 30 yuan.

The indicative price range, announced by New China Life on Wednesday, confirmed a previous report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services, aims to raise up to $2.3 billion in its dual listing -- it will also sell shares in Hong Kong -- according to IFR. ($1 = 6.3778 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Dan Lalor)