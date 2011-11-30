SHANGHAI Nov 30 New China Life Insurance
will raise up to 4.4 billion yuan ($689 million) in the Shanghai
portion of its dual listing after the country's third largest
insurer set a price range of 23-28 yuan per share.
That was lower than the expectations of some analysts, who
had forecast a range around 30 yuan.
The indicative price range, announced by New China Life on
Wednesday, confirmed a previous report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services, aims to raise up to $2.3 billion
in its dual listing -- it will also sell shares in Hong Kong --
according to IFR.
($1 = 6.3778 Chinese yuan)
