REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
March 26 For a full statement on the results of New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , which provides a broad range of life insurance products and services to individual and institutional customers, and management of insurance funds in China, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Charlie Zhu)
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
DUBAI, June 1 Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas still buoyed by hopes for payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).