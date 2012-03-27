By Tom Bill
LONDON, March 27
British property developer St. Modwen and French group
Vinci have won a 2 billion-pound ($3.2 billion)
project to redevelop London's New Covent Garden flower and
vegetable market and add 2,800 homes near the site of the future
U.S. embassy.
The partnership beat a rival bid from French conglomerate
Bouygues and American private equity firm Carlyle
Group, the winning bidders said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Construction of the 500,000 square foot market in the Nine
Elms district on the south side of the River Thames will begin
next year. Nine Elms also contains Battersea power station, the
38-acre landmark site currently up for sale after suffering
repeated failed redevelopment attempts over the last three
decades.
Nine Elms is one of a record number of large regeneration
projects underway in London as growing numbers of developers
create new neighbourhoods under schemes drawn up in the boom
years prior to the financial crisis.