SYDNEY Feb 27 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
said on Friday it has sold just over half of its stake
in fellow Australian gold producer Evolution Mining Ltd
for A$106 million ($83 million) to help it pay down debt.
The overnight sale at A$0.85 a share, below Evolution's last
closing price, knocked the smaller company's shares down by more
than 8 percent following a recent surge as a weaker Australian
dollar boosted the value of its bullion in local currency terms.
The proceeds from the sale will do little to dent Newcrest's
overall debt of A$4.291 billion, but underscores a drive by
Australia's biggest miner to clear its books of unwanted
holdings.
Newcrest, which recently paid off A$257 million of debt,
said on Feb. 13 it was open to selling its Telfer gold and
copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship
operation.
The miner said it had retained a 14.9 percent stake in
Evolution, and had agreed to hold on to the shares until the
release of the 400,000-ounces-per-year producer's full-year
results, due around August.
The Australian dollar gold price, against which
the country's exports of the metal are priced, has risen from
around A$1,426 an ounce at the beginning of December to A$1,550
at present.
Evolution shares were last trading at A$0.85.
($1 = 1.2824 Australian dollars)
