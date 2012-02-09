* H1 underlying profit up 17% to A$611 mln

* Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents

* Maintains production guidance

* Expansion projects on schedule, budget (Adds broker forecasts, details)

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 Newcrest Mining, the world's no.3 gold miner, beat market forecasts with a 17 percent jump in half-year underlying profit on Friday, buoyed by soaring gold prices, and rewarded shareholders with a healthy dividend increase.

The company, which spun off stakes in two mines to Evolution Mining last year to focus on its larger lodes in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Australia, maintained its trimmed forecast for gold output through June.

Underlying profit rose to A$611 million ($660.25 million) for July-December from A$523 million a year ago, 12 percent above an average forecast of A$547 million from five major brokers.

It increased its dividend by 20 percent to 12 cents a share, just shy of an average forecast of 13 cents.

Newcrest expects to produce 2.43-2.55 million ounces of gold in the year to June 2012, affected by production disruptions and lower ore grades.

Its two closely watched expansion projects, the A$1.9 billion upgrade of Cadia East in Australia and its $1.3 billion plant upgrade at Lihir in Papua New Guinea, remain on schedule and on budget, the company said.

Newcrest's shares, due to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange by the end of March, have risen 13 percent so far this year to A$33.44, more than double the rise in the broader market . ($1 = 0.9254 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)