MELBOURNE Aug 12 Newcrest Mining, the world's fifth largest gold producer, reported its first annual loss since 2002 on Monday, hit by writedowns it flagged in June after gold prices plunged.

The Australian gold miner reiterated it would focus on slashing costs and boosting production from its lowest cost mines, as it looks to shore up cashflow and fend off another downgrade in its credit rating.

"At a gold price of A$1,450 per ounce all operations are projected to be free cash flow neutral or positive in the 2014 financial year," Newcrest said. Gold last traded at $1,329 (A$1,447) an ounce.

Newcrest reported a net loss of A$5.78 billion ($5.32 billion), after wiping A$6.2 billion off the value of its mines, goodwill on its Lihir takeover and its stake in Evolution Mining . The writedown was slightly worse than it warned in June, due to the falling Australian dollar.

Underlying profit slumped 58 percent to A$451 million for the year to June 2013, missing forecasts around A$490 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newcrest shares have lost nearly half their value this year. The stock last traded at A$11.48, valuing the company at A$8.8 billion. ($1 = 1.0867 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)