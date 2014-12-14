(Adds detail on gold prices, project)

SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday it was planning to split the development of its massive Golpu deposit in Papua New Guinea into two stages as it seeks to reduce spending and improve returns.

Newcrest, which jointly owns the project with South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining Ltd, said it had approved a feasibility study to first develop the higher value portion of the ore body at an initial capital spending cost of $2.3 billion.

"By targeting the high value core of the ore body first, we have increased the economic returns from the mine by being cash flow positive earlier in the life of the mine as well as funding the infrastructure that will support future stages of ore extraction and processing," Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas said in a statement.

Since peaking above $1,900 an ounce in 2011, gold prices have slid to as low as $1,131.85 per ounce last month, putting pressure on gold miners and new projects in particular.

Golpu, which forms part of the Wafi-Golpu project near Lae in PNG, holds 20 million ounces of gold and 9 million tonnes of copper. Initial plans had been to spend around $4.8 billion to develop the project, but Newcrest said it now expected to spend around $3.1 billion over the life of the mine.

Stage one was expected to start production in 2020, with annual production forecast to peak in 2025 at 320,000 ounces of gold and 150,000 tonnes of copper. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Catherine Evans and Eric Walsh)