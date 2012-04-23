(Adds details)

* World no. 3 gold miner Newcrest cuts fiscal 2012 output guidance

* Major mines in Papua New Guinea, Australia struggle to hit output targets

* Cites under-investment and heavy rains for revisions

* Says flagship Lihir mine to yield 700,000-900,000/oz in FY2013

SYDNEY, April 24 Newcrest Mining, the world's No.3 gold miner, on Tuesday cut its production forecast for this year, saying its major projects had struggled to reach output targets.

Newcrest said its Cadia East development in Australia had been impaired by heavy rains, while long-term under-investment in equipment maintenance at a gold processing plant at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea led to production disruptions.

Newcrest cut its fiscal 2012 production guidance to 2.25-2.35 million ounces of gold from earlier, already lowered, guidance of 2.43-2.55 million ounces.

For the March quarter, Newcrest reported an 8 percent drop in p roduction t o 532,237 ounces of gold against the previous quarter b u t s aid cash margins remained robust at $A9 7 8 an ounce ag ainst costs of A$609 an ounce.

In February, Newcrest beat market forecasts with a 17 percent jump in half-year underlying profit, buoyed by soaring gold prices, and rewarded shareholders with a healthy dividend increase.

The Lihir mine's monthly rate of production was not yet reaching the 65,000 to 75,000 ounces per month a n ticipated i n February, when Newcrest last revised its guidance, the company said.

" We now expect production to continue at around 50,000 to 60,000 ounces per month for the remainder of the financial year," it said.

Also, its Cadia Valley mine continued to experience extremely high rainfall during the q uarter which hampered production from a r i cher-gr ade open pit d eposit, Newcrest s aid.

Newcrest issued a wide production guidance for fiscal 2013 -- 700,000-900,00 ounces for Lihir and 400,000-500,000 ounces for Cadia Valley -- which starts July 1, 2012 as it finalises its budget for next year.

Telfer, a nother large Australian mine owned by Newcrest , yielded 135,684 o unces of gold at a cash c ost of A$660 per ounce a nd 7, 949 tonnes of copper.

This compares with the December 2011 quarter yield of 135,427 ounces o f gold produced at an average cash cost of A $800 per ounce, and 7, 440 tonnes of copper. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and James Regan; Editing by Eric Meijer)