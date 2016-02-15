* Gold miner Newcrest first-half underlying profit drops
* Says not relying on gold price rally to lift fortunes
(Adds managing director quotes, details, stock price)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Newcrest Mining Ltd on
Monday blamed lower gold and copper prices for a 65 percent fall
in first-half underlying profit and said it was not counting on
higher future prices to lift profits in 2016.
Underlying profit fell to $63 million in the fiscal first
half versus $180 million a year ago following a 6 percent drop
in gold revenue for Australia's top gold producer.
"We're certainly not planning on a breakout in the gold
price," Managing Director Sandeep Biswas told reporters in a
conference call. "Our key focus is to improve our margins by
improving productivity and getting our costs down."
Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2015, fell to
$81 million from $180 million a year earlier, the company
reported.
Gold fell for a second straight session on Monday after
hitting its highest in a year last week, as fears over the
global economy eased and stock markets rebounded.
Newcrest, which mines gold in Papua New Guinea, Australia,
Africa and Indonesia, in the last half year switched to
reporting in U.S. dollars from Australian dollars and provided
the pro forma conversion.
Over the first half, Newcrest sold its gold for an average
$1,113 an ounce, $125 less than the year ago period. Copper
sales over the period were off by 79 cents a pound, the company
said.
Like most gold miners, Newcrest in 2016 is expected to
benefit from a rise in the price of bullion, which stood at
$1,221.51 an ounce on Monday after last week posting its
strongest rally in more than seven years.
Newcrest shares have rallied by 26 percent since the
beginning of January, underperforming a 28 percent gain in the
S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index index tracking
Australian gold producers.
The stock was trading nearly unchanged from Friday at around
$16.31 a share on Monday.
Biswas said Newcrest lowered its costs by 5 percent during
the first six months of the fiscal year. Copper production fell
23 percent to 38,918 tonnes. Gold output rose 6 percent to 1.204
million ounces.
The company maintained its forecast for full-year gold
production of between 2.4-2.6 million ounces and copper output
of 80,000-90,000 tonnes.
Copper prices, though, remain under pressure from waning
demand among big consuming countries, such as China.
The London Metal Exchange three-month copper contract
on Friday saw its biggest weekly drop in a month.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Christian Schmollinger)