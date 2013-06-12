MELBOURNE, June 12 Top Australian gold miner
Newcrest Mining said on Wednesday it issued its profit
warning five days ago as soon as the board had approved its 2014
budget, defending the timing in response to a query from
Australia's stock exchange operator.
The Australian Securities Exchange questioned the timing of
Newcrest's profit warning, which was released after several
brokers cut their outlooks on the company and three downgraded
their ratings to a sell or underperform.
"Newcrest considered that a trading halt was neither
required nor appropriate in the circumstances," Newcrest said in
its response to the ASX.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)