SYDNEY, April 24 Newcrest Mining shares tumbled as much as 5 percent after the world's no. 3 gold miner revised production guidance lower, citing under-investment in operations and rain-affected disruptions.

The stock stood at A$26.38 at 0010 GMT after falling as low as A$26.27 shortly after the open.