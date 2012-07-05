By Josephine Mason
| NEW YORK, July 5
NEW YORK, July 5 Newedge Group has hired Peter
Barrowcliff to run its UK metals business as the commodity
broker seeks to rebuild its senior management team following
last month's departure of four directors.
This is Newedge's first hire since global metals head Mike
Frawley and his senior directors left last month in the biggest
shake-up of a major metals broker in years.
Barrowcliff has joined as global chief operating officer of
metals in London, in charge of the UK metals desk, Newedge said
on Thursday. The broker is a LME ringdealing member.
The newly created position had been in the works for some
time, said a spokeswoman for the broker, owned by two of
France's largest banks, Credit Agricole CIB and
Societe Generale. She declined to say if the position
was planned before the resignation of senior metals dealers.
Barrowcliff was most recently working at Nomura in
Asia, Newedge said. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left
the Japanese broker in May after joining in 2008 from Lehman
Bros.
In its first foray into base metals, Nomura hired members of
Lehman Bros' commodities business after the U.S. investment bank
collapsed in 2008. Last year, Nomura started to withdraw from
base metals trading.
Frawley, Joel Spier, John Peiser and Steve Pettitt, whose
nickname among LME traders is Lobo, left Newedge to join
Jefferies Bache, a Category II LME clearing member.
The U.S. investment bank has a smaller footprint in the
metals arena than Newedge, which says it has a 12-percent market
share for execution and clearing on global-listed derivatives
exchanges, but is seeking to expand.