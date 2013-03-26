SINGAPORE, March 26 French broker Newedge Group
has consolidated operations in the Asia-Pacific region by moving
its clients' accounts from the Singapore desk to Japan, the
company said on Tuesday.
"Sebastian Pang -- head of energy for Asia-Pacific --
remains in Singapore," John Fay, the company's global head of
commodities and currency, told Reuters.
Pang will continue in his role to build client
relationships, he said, adding that Newedge remained fully
committed to the Asia-Pacific region.
The Singapore team, which carries out energy hedging on
behalf of customers in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, is made
up of four brokers, including Pang.
Newedge declined to comment on whether the other three oil
brokers will stay with the company.
Customers have been informed their accounts will be
transferred to Newedge Japan in late April, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
In December, Newedge had planned to cut up to 16 percent of
its global workforce, or around 450 people, a source familiar
with the matter said, as it restructures because of a slide in
revenues.
The broker, jointly owned by Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale, was put up for sale in 2011 in the
wake of the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)