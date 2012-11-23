PARIS Nov 23 Brokers and bankers are discussing the potential sale of French broker Newedge, jointly-owned by Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, French daily Les Echos said on Friday, citing market sources.

Newedge's asset execution and clearing businesses could be sold separately, the paper said, citing broker BGC Partners and banks BNP Paribas and State Street among potential buyers.

Newedge, its owners, as well as the groups cited by Les Echos declined to comment, the paper said.

Newedge, formed in 2008 from a combination of Credit Agricole's Calyon Financial and SocGen's Fimat unit, has about a 12 percent market share for execution and clearing on global-listed derivatives exchanges, according to its website.

It employs 3,000 people in 16 countries and had a net banking income of 913 million euros in 2011. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)