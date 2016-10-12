(Corrects Newell's headquarters to Hoboken, New Jersey, from
Atlanta, Georgia in paragraph 3)
Oct 12 Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker
Inc said it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool
business for $1.95 billion, adding brands such as Irwin and
Lenox to its lineup.
Newell, which owns more than 160 brands including Sharpie
markers and Rubbermaid food containers, said last week it would
divest about 10 percent of its business portfolio to streamline
operations following its acquisition of Jarden Corp earlier this
year.
Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell's tool business had sales
of about $760 million in the last 12 months, the companies said
on Wednesday.
The deal will bolster Connecticut-based Stanley Black &
Deckers' tools and storage business, its biggest. The business
includes corded and cordless electric power tools sold under the
Black+Decker brand.
Stanley Black & Decker said it expected the deal to result
in savings of $80 million-$90 million by the third year after
close
The company expects the deal to close in the first half of
2017.
The deal would add about 15 cents per share to Stanley Black
& Decker's earnings in the first year after closing, and 50
cents per share by the third year, excluding about $125
million-$140 million of restructuring and other deal-related
costs, the company said.
Stanley Black & Decker said it expects to finance the
acquisition with a combination of cash and debt.
JPMorgan acted as financial adviser to Newell Brands on the
deal.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)