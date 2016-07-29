(Adds details, CEO comments, shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
July 29 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of
Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid food containers, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by the
acquisition of Jarden Corp.
Shares of Newell Brands, which closed the $15.4 billion
acquisition of the maker of Yankee Candle and Crock-Pot cookware
in April, were up 5.3 percent in light premarket trading on
Friday.
The company's sales more than doubled to $3.86 billion in
the second quarter, with $2.22 billion coming from the Jarden
business.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.76 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's legacy brands such as Paper Mate InkJoy gel
pens and Jarden's Yankee Candle performed strongly in the
quarter, Chief Executive Michael Polk said in an interview to
Reuters.
The Jarden deal, which added about 120 brands to Newell's
portfolio, increased its exposure to Europe and doubled the
company's footprint in markets such as the United Kingdom,
France and Germany, Polk added.
However, the company does not expect any major impact from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"In the next year there might be some forex-related issues
that we have to deal with ... It (Brexit vote) is not a major
disruption and does not have a major impact this year," Polk
said.
The deal will boost pro forma annual revenue from Europe to
more than $2 billion, the CEO said. The company had revenue of
$591.1 million from Europe, Middle East and Africa last year.
However, the company's net income fell 9 percent to $135.2
million, or 30 cents per share, as it spent more on advertising
and promotions.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share,
beating the average analyst expectation of 72 cents.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)