Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid food containers, raised the lower
end of its full-year profit and sales forecasts, helped by
strong growth in most of its businesses.
The company also reported third-quarter revenue that more
than doubled to $3.95 billion as it gained from the $15 billion
acquisition of Sunbeam appliance maker Jarden Corp earlier this
year.
The deal added 160 brands to Newell's portfolio. However,
the company said it would sell about 10 percent of its portfolio
as it simplifies its operating structure by halving the number
of business units to 16.
Newell said earlier this month that it was selling its tools
business to Stanley Black & Decker Inc for $1.95 billion
and also planned to sell its winter sports business among
others.
Excluding these businesses, Newell's core sales grew 3
percent, driven by strong sales of its writing, and baby and
parenting products.
Sales of writing products jumped 14.5 percent to $526.3
million, helped by the acquisition of Elmer's Products, while a
strong Back-to-School season boosted demand for its Paper Mate
InkJoy gel pens.
Newell's baby and parenting business posted an 11.3 percent
rise in sales to $231.1 million as demand for Graco and Baby
Jogger strollers remained strong in North America.
The company's net income rose to $186.5 million, or 38 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $134.2
million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Newell earned 78 cents per share.
The company said it expected 2016 adjusted profit of
$2.85-$2.90 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of
$2.75-$2.90, and core sales to increase 3.5-4.0 percent,
compared with its earlier forecast of 3-4 percent.
