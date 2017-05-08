May 8 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of
Sharpie pens, reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly normalized
profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food
containers, baby and parenting products and appliances.
The company also raised its forecast for full-year
normalized profit to $3-$3.20 per share from $2.95-$3.15 per
share.
Newell's "Live" unit that includes core products such as
appliances and food storage — its biggest business by sales —
reported pro-forma sales growth of 2.7 percent in the first
quarter ended March 31.
The division also sells baby products such as Graco and Baby
Jogger strollers.
The company added more than 120 brands to its product line
through its $15 billion purchase of Jarden Corp last year.
Newell said on Monday it had nearly completed the sale of 10
percent of its portfolio that would allow the company to focus
on its core business.
The company said normalized net income rose to $164 million
or 34 cents per share in the quarter, from $107.7 million, or 40
cents per share a year earlier.
Core sales rose 2.5 percent to $3.27 billion, beating
analysts' average estimate of $3.22 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Newell also hiked its quarterly dividend by 21 percent to 23
cents per share.
