May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by
strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and
baby products.
Shares of the U.S. consumer goods company jumped 11.2
percent to $51.51 in early trading after Newell also raised its
profit forecast for the year and boosted its dividend payout.
Newell said it now expects full-year adjusted profit of
$3-$3.20 per share, up from a prior forecast of $2.95-$3.15 per
share.
The company's results reflect the more than 100 brands added
to its product line following its $15 billion purchase of Jarden
Corp last year.
Newell said sales in its "Live" unit – its biggest business
by sales - more than tripled to $1.1 billion in the first
quarter ended March 31, helped by strong demand for Sunbeam
appliances, food storage containers and Graco-branded baby
products.
On a pro-forma basis, sales in the "Live" business rose 2.7
percent.
Newell's "Learn" business, which sells writing products,
reported pro-forma sales growth of 7.6 percent, helped by higher
sales in memorabilia brand Jostens and as the company sold
Sharpie pens in more markets.
Newell, which has been streamlining its business after the
Jarden purchase, said it had nearly completed the sale of 10
percent of its brand portfolio that would allow a sharper focus
on its core business.
The company also said it was on track to achieve its debt
reduction goals for the year. Newell said it expects to pay down
about $1.8 billion of debt this year and $3.9 billion in total
since it bought Jarden.
Adjusted net income jumped 52 percent to $164 million or 34
cents per share in the quarter.
Core sales rose 2.5 percent to $3.27 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per
share and revenue of $3.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Overall, sales more than doubled and net income soared to
$639 million from $40.5 million a year earlier, largely
reflecting the Jarden deal.
Newell set its quarterly dividend at 23 cents per share, up
21 percent from the earlier payout.
(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)