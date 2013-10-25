(Adds buyback, analyst comment, shares)
By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 25 Newell Rubbermaid Inc topped Wall
Street's profit estimates for the third quarter on tight cost
controls and strength in Latin America, and offered more cash to
shareholders through a $350 million accelerated share repurchase
plan, sending its shares up 2 percent at the open of trading on
Friday.
The maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid storage containers
has banked on a fast-growing Latin American market to offset
weakness in crisis-ridden Europe and Asia. Earlier this year, it
decided to sell its hardware and teaching aids units to focus on
products for contractors and on emerging markets.
Under Chief Executive Mike Polk, a former Unilever Plc
executive who took the helm in July 2011,
Newell has kept a tight lid on costs by cutting jobs,
consolidating manufacturing and distribution facilities, and
reducing the number of business units.
Newell has used some of those savings to boost its marketing
efforts, which in turn helped the company gain market share in
businesses, including baby & parenting, home and tools.
The company said it expects to complete the accelerated
share buyback by year end. The latest repurchase is in addition
to Newell's current $300 million repurchase plan, which was
approved in 2011.
Wells Fargo analyst Chris Ferrara said the program gets
Newell "off to a fast start in 2014" in its race to boost
profit. JPMorgan analyst John Faucher expects the program to add
about 2 percent to 3 percent to 2014 estimates.
Net income in the third quarter rose to $193.3 million, or
66 cents a share, from $108.3 million, or 37 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding restructuring costs, tax benefits and a
gain from the sale of its hardware business, it earned 52 cents
a share. On that basis, the average analyst estimate was 49
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2.1 percent to $1.49 billion, while analysts
expected $1.50 billion. Sales rose in Latin America and the
United States, but fell in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and
Asia-Pacific.
The company also stood by its full-year profit forecast of
$1.80 to $1.84 a share, before items. Analysts expect $1.82.
Newell shares were up 2 percent at $29.50 on Friday.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)