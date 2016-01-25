NEW YORK Jan 24 Shares of Newell Rubbermaid , the maker of Sharpie markers and Parker pens, could rise 20 percent or more over the next year as the company reaps the benefits of its announced acquisition of Jarden Corp, Barron's said in its latest edition.

Shares of Newell have fallen 19 percent since the company announced last month it would purchase Jarden, but Jarden could end up improving Newell's revenue growth and provide more savings opportunities, Barron's said.

Newell can use its scale after closing the Jarden deal in mid-2016 to clinch better deals on advertising and product development, and should be able to combine manufacturing in some categories, the publication said.

"A rise to $45 over the next year would put Newell shares at 17 times earnings, a suitable price for a company with years of healthy earnings growth ahead," Barron's said.

Newell shares closed up 0.3 percent at $36.97 on Friday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Cooney)