July 26 Consumer products maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc reported a better-than-expected quarter, helped by demand in Latin America and its efforts to boost productivity.

Net income fell 2 percent to $109.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $111.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Second-quarter sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.47 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company report earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.