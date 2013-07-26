July 26 Consumer products maker Newell
Rubbermaid Inc reported a better-than-expected quarter,
helped by demand in Latin America and its efforts to boost
productivity.
Net income fell 2 percent to $109.8 million, or 37 cents per
share, in the quarter ended June from $111.8 million, or 38
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.
Second-quarter sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.47 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company report earnings of
49 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.