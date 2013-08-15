* Second-round bids due in mid-September
* Newfield is Malaysia's fourth-biggest oil producer
* All shortlisted parties on good terms with Petronas
* Newfield unloading older assets to invest closer to home
By Denny Thomas and Niluksi Koswanage
HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 Energy majors
Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell are
among the suitors advancing to the next round of bidding for
Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian and Chinese oil and
gas fields valued at about $1.2 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
Newfield and Hess Corp are among a number of U.S.
energy companies unloading ageing and less productive oil and
gas fields to invest in more strategic and profitable projects,
particularly in and close to their home markets. The moves are
driven in part by activist shareholders.
Nearly a dozen suitors were attracted to Newfield's auction
that kicked off about two months ago. Newfield's advisor,
Goldman Sachs, has whittled down to the list to at least
four, inviting Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and KUFPEC,
a unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, to submit second-round bids in
mid-September along with Exxon and Shell, the people added.
"The management is of one mind and that is to sell the
assets and refocus on North America," one person familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Newfield, the fourth-largest oil producer in Malaysia, has
an interest in about 3.3 million net acres offshore Malaysia and
about 290,000 net acres offshore China. The Malaysian fields
accounted for 39 percent of Newfield's revenues in 2012, while
the Chinese fields accounted for 3.3 percent.
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's
state oil firm, will be the key to the domestic sale, since it
is the operator of some of the blocks in the Malay Basin in
which Newfield holds an interest.
"Almost all the companies that got through for the Malaysian
assets have a good working relationship with Petronas, which
awards the production-sharing contracts. So it would be an easy
fit then," one person familiar with the process said.
Newfield, which has a market value of $3.2 billion, warned
of a 25-30 percent decline in its international production due
to natural declines in its Malaysian fields among other factors.
Woodlands, Texas-based Newfield, Exxon and Shell declined to
comment. Talisman did not reply to an email seeking comment,
while KUFPEC could not be reached for comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.