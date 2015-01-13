(Adds details, background)
Jan 13 Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration
Co said it would retain its assets in China, saying a
slump in oil prices had created "headwinds" in the sale process.
The company said in early 2013 that it planned to exit its
international business.
"The recent and significant pull back in global oil prices
created headwinds for our China sales process... Although our
intent was to monetize the asset, it was not a sale at any
price," said Chief Financial Officer Larry
Massaro.
Oil prices tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows of $45.19
on Tuesday before recovering ground.
Hong Kong-listed oil trader and shipping firm Brightoil
Petroleum Holdings had held talks with Newfield to buy
its China operations, sources told Reuters in February last
year.
Newfield, which has offshore oil properties in China, said
the assets would be reclassified as "continuing operations".
The assets contributed about 0.3 million barrels of oil to
fourth-quarter production, the company said.
The Pearl facility in south China sea is currently producing
oil and would reach a peak rate in mid-2015.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed down marginally
at $22.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen about 45 percent
in the last six months.
