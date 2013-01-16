Jan 16 Jan 16 :
* Newfield Exploration Co : Barclays raises to
overweight from equal weight; price target to $35 from $29
* WPX Energy Inc : Barclays cuts to equal weight from
overweight; price target to $16 from $18
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price target
to $99 from $85; rating overweight
* Apache Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $114 from
$117; rating overweight
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price
target to C$35 from C$36; rating overweight
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : Barclays cuts price target
to C$21 from C$22; rating equal weight
* Devon Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $59
from $61; rating equal weight
* Encana Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $18 from
$19; rating equal weight
* EOG Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to
$161 from $144; rating overweight
* Meg Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$44
from C$47; rating overweight
* Noble Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to
$132 from $129; rating overweight
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price
target to $95 from $94; rating equal weight
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Barclays raises price
target to $121 from $109; rating equal weight
* Qep Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to
$38 from $35; rating overweight
* Range Resources Corp : Barclays raises price target to
$52 from $47; rating equal weight
* Southwestern Energy Co : Barclays raises price target
to $29 from $28; rating equal weight
* Ultra Petroleum Corp : Barclays cuts price target to
$12 from $13; rating underweight
