Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
June 19 Newfield Exploration Co on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 400.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.