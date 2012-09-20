Sept 20 New Gold Inc said the
Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia is expected
to begin production in 2017 and estimated average annual gold
production of 507,000 ounces over the initial 15 years of mine
life.
New Gold, which acquired Blackwater in June 2011, said the
mine is likely to produce 2.04 million ounces of silver annually
during the period, according to a preliminary economic
assessment (PEA).
A PEA includes inferred mineral resources.
The project's net present value (NPV) is between $1.1
billion and $2.9 billion, according to the preliminary study.
The estimated development capital costs for the project is
$1.81 billion, said New Gold.
The mid-tier Canadian miner said total cash costs are
estimated to be C$13.01 per tonne milled, or $543 per ounce
sold, over the project's life.
New Gold, which has a market value of C$5.62 billion,
expects Blackwater to generate 500 permanent jobs on the start
of production.
The company, which adopted a new shareholder rights plan in
March, said it would now begin the permitting process and
expects to receive environmental assessment approval in the
second half of 2014.
The company, with assets in the United States, Mexico and
Australia, said the project has access to low-cost hydroelectric
power and will require the construction of a 133-kilometer
transmission line.
Shares of New Gold closed at C$12.14 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.