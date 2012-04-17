April 17 Canadian miner New Gold Inc
said its New Afton gold and copper project in British Columbia
is on track to begin milling in June and start commercial
production in August.
The company had in February said it expects output from the
New Afton mine to raise 2012 production.
New Gold has budgeted $5 million for exploration at New
Afton in the second half of 2012 and said it expects the mine to
produce 35,000 to 45,000 ounces of gold in 2012, beginning June.
The New Afton project is also expected to produce 30 million
to 35 million pounds of copper this year.
It is expected to produce an average of 85,000 ounces of
gold and 75 million points of copper every year over a 12-year
mine life.
The company also said its continues to expand exploration at
its Blackwater project, also in British Columbia, and will
deploy four to six more drills in May.