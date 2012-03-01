March 1 Miner New Gold Inc posted a 26 percent fall in quarterly adjusted profit, as it produced and sold less gold.

Earnings excluding one-time items fell to $42.2 million, or 9 cents a share, from $57 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $35 million, or 8 cents a share, from $25.6 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Gold production fell 10 percent to 100,671 ounces.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $177.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$11.35 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)