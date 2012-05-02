Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
May 2 Canadian miner New Gold Inc posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher gold prices.
First-quarter earnings were $33.5 million or 7 cents per share, compared with $24.7 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.
New Gold, which owns operating assets in the United States, Mexico and Australia and is developing assets in Canada and Chile, said revenue fell 2 percent to $168.8 million.
Gold production fell 8 percent to 99,274 ounces.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.95 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.