Sterling steadies as investors brace for Brexit trigger
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
Aug 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Thursday it cut New Haven, Connecticut's general obligation bond rating to BBB-plus from A-minus with a stable outlook.
The rating downgrade reflects the city's continuing structural imbalances in fiscal 2013 and no formal plan to restore reserves, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.
"The city of New Haven has a history of structural imbalance and reliance on one-time revenues and reserves to close budget gaps," it said, even though cost-cutting measures that have included layoffs and flat funding the Board of Education in fiscal 2009-13.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
March 29 (Reuters) - * Buzzfeed is going public in 2018 - Axios, citing sources Source : http://bit.ly/2ngbHSY
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017