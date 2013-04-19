April 19 Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded New Haven, Connecticut's general obligation bond rating to A from A-plus, affecting about $510 million of debt.

"The downgrade reflects the city's limited financial flexibility as reserve levels remain weak," the rating agency said in a statement. The rating outlook remains negative.

Fitch said the city could have a 2013 deficit of $3.7 million, which will further weaken liquidity.