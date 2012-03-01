* Talks failed to lead to suitable offers
MELBOURNE, March 1 Coal miner New Hope
Corp has scrapped plans to sell itself for more than $5
billion after a five-month sale process failed to seal a deal, a
sign that tighter credit has taken the sizzle out of Australia's
hottest deal sector.
New Hope's shares slumped as much as 11 percent after it
called off the sale, but clawed back half the losses to trade
above where it was before the auction.
New Hope reluctantly put itself up for sale in October after
being approached by potential suitors, with Indian conglomerates
Tata Group and Aditya Birla, a Korean consortium and China's
Shenhua Group among those who had expressed interest, hungry to
fill coal demand for power plants and steel mills.
"We were never really willing sellers. With A$1.5 bln in the
bank, I don't think we're distressed in any way whatsoever,"
Managing Director Robert Neale told Reuters.
New Hope put itself up for sale under pressure from its 60
percent shareholder, Washington H Soul Pattinson and Co
. Soul Pattinson itself was being pressured by its own
shareholders, including Perpetual, to unlock value.
Portfolio managers at Perpetual, which also owns a 7 percent
stake in New Hope, were not available for comment on Thursday.
Investors had considered a New Hope sale unlikely
in light of the company's high price target for its unique mix
of assets, local opposition to the expansion of its main coal
mine, at least one suitor turning to another target, and debt
drying up for deals.
New Hope Chairman Robert Millner said access to debt and
controversy over its Acland mine expansion turning into an issue
in the state of Queensland's upcoming elections, may have been
factors that put off bidders.
"Obviously around the world, money's getting harder to get
your hands on," Millner told Reuters.
Millner and Neale declined to comment on how much the
company had expected to fetch for its assets.
Analysts have said a price of up to A$5.8 billion for its
coal assets alone would have been fair as the coal is
high-quality thermal coal for power stations and the company has
coveted port access.
"That's not over the top. They are really good assets.
They've got a dedicated port, which these days is worth an awful
lot," said Peter Arden, an analyst at broker Ord Minnett.
"They've also been unfortunately caught up in a bit of a
political storm over their main coal asset. I think that would
have been a really difficult scenario to conduct a fair sale
under," he said.
Arden also said the company's coal-to-liquids technology and
other alternative energy assets would be worth a further A$830
million.
'NO DEFINITIVE PROPOSAL'
The Queensland-based miner, one of the last substantial coal
companies left after a string of takeovers, said it had been in
discussions with third parties on a number of incomplete
proposals right up to Wednesday.
"Discussions with those parties did not produce a definitive
proposal which appropriately reflects New Hope's strategic value
and growth prospects and therefore the process has been
terminated," the company said in a statement to the Australian
stock exchange on Thursday.
One of the key potential bidders, China's Yanzhou Coal
Mining Co, chose instead to bid for Australia's
Gloucester Coal in December, combining assets in an
A$700 million deal.
People close to the New Hope talks told Reuters earlier this
month bidders pulled out partly due to the size of the deal,
which, at more than $5 billion, would have required sizable debt
raisings at a time when European credit markets were drying up.
Some bidders had explored buying individual assets rather
than the whole company, but it was never clear whether New Hope
was willing to consider that route.
Millner and Neale declined to comment on any aspect of the
discussions with the bidders or say how many bidders were
finally in the frame, except to say they were major overseas
companies.
New Hope's open-cut New Acland mine, west of Brisbane,
produces thermal coal, with about 65 percent of its coal going
overseas and the rest to the domestic market. The company also
has another mine called Colton and some exploration assets.
Unlike many other Australian miners desperate to raise funds
for their projects, New Hope has A$1.5 billion in cash and does
not need a partner to finance its expansion program.
Two further Australian coal takeovers in process are
expected to go ahead, with Yanzhou due to release a bidder's
statement for Gloucester soon, at the same time that rival
Whitehaven Coal releases deal documents on its A$2.7
billion takeover of Aston Resources.
ANOTHER SALE ATTEMPT LATER?
New Hope shares touched a high of A$6.42 in October after it
put itself on the block, but earlier this week were only 10
percent higher than before the auction, in line with the broader
market's gains over the same period, indicating investors
doubted a deal would go ahead.
Its shares ended down 4.9 percent at A$5.43, after
hitting a low of A$5.11 immediately after Thursday's
announcement.
Chairman Millner, who is also chairman of Soul Pattinson,
said he expected coal assets would remain in demand and did not
rule out considering a sale later this year.
"If someone comes back with an indicative offer -- who
knows?" he told Reuters.
He pointed to rising thermal coal prices underpinning demand
for coal assets.
"So there's no reason for the heat to come out of (the
sector). If you read and hear around the world, people are still
very, very positive on thermal coal, copper and a couple of
other commodities," Millner said.
