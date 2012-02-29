SYDNEY, March 1 Shares in Australia's New Hope Corp tumbled as much as 10 percent after the coal miner scrapped plans to sell itself for more than $5 billion following a five-month sale process that failed to seal a deal.

New Hope shares fell as low as A$5.11 and last traded down 7.9 percent at A$5.26. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)