By Daniel Kelley
| ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept 10
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept 10 MGM Resorts
International won regulatory permission on Wednesday to
re-enter the Atlantic City casino market after a 20-month
investigation focusing on the company's ties to Pansy Ho, the
richest woman in Hong Kong, who New Jersey gaming regulators
considered an unsuitable partner.
The unanimous vote by New Jersey's Casino Control Commission
caps a years-long saga that effectively forced MGM to give up
control of its interest in the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, one
of Atlantic City's best-performing gaming properties in a town
that has seen its fortunes fade fast.
"When I look over the last nine years, I see a company that
looked for a way to get to the most lucrative gaming market on
the planet," said the commission's chair, Matthew Levinson. "But
I also see a company that took steps to remedy problems created
by those shortcuts."
In 2005, New Jersey's gaming enforcement division began
investigating MGM's affiliation with Ho, whose father Stanley Ho
built a gambling empire in Macau. MGM had a joint venture in the
southern Chinese territory with Pansy Ho, considered financially
dependent on her father, who was under scrutiny for alleged ties
to organized crime.
Before New Jersey reached any findings, MGM pulled out,
putting its 50 percent Borgata ownership into a fund controlled
by a trustee, who was supposed to sell the interest if MGM did
not find buyers.
But MGM received an extension, and then a hold, on any sale.
In the meantime, its joint venture with Ho floated shares in an
initial public offering in 2011, leaving MGM with a majority 51
percent stake and Ho with 24 percent.
MGM General Counsel John McManus noted Ho's smaller share
and told the commission that her significant wealth and several
public spats with her father showed that she is independent.
MGM's interest in returning to Atlantic City comes even as
several prominent operators there have folded amid competition
from casinos in neighboring states.
By next week, Atlantic City will have seen four casinos
close this year. One of them, the bankrupt $2.4 billion Revel
Casino Hotel, reached a deal on Wednesday to sell itself to a
Florida developer for $90 million in cash.
The Trump Taj Mahal could also close in November if it
cannot cut expenses and reach a deal with its largest union.
MGM is one of the biggest owners of undeveloped casino-zoned
property in Atlantic City. It controls a 72-acre parcel on
Renaissance Pointe in the city's marina district, and a 14-acre
parcel across from the Borgata.
Members on the commission questioned MGM Chief Executive
James Murren about his plans.
"We're going to go at this very aggressively," Murren said.
"I'm acutely aware of the sad situation that has beset the city.
I don't have any answers now, but I'm going to try very hard."
(Editing by Hilary Russ)