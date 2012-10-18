Oct 18 New Jersey plans to sell $2.6 billion of tax revenue anticipation notes on Oct. 31 in a competitive sale to pay off debt and provide extra cash, a spokesman for the state treasurer said on Thursday.

As of Aug. 31, the state had drawn down $2.1 billion from a line of credit that it opened at the start of fiscal 2013. The credit line expires Nov. 1, and the state will use the proceeds of the note sale to pay it off.

Another $500 million in proceeds from the note sale will be used for cash flow purposes, a ccording to Treasury spokesman Andrew Pratt.

The short-term notes mature at the end of June 2013.

New Jersey has been paying off lines of credit with tax revenue anticipation notes since the 1990s, Pratt said.

Last year, the state borrowed $1.7 billion against a credit line, and then sold $2.15 billion of notes to pay off the debt and have extra money for cash flow.