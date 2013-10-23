Oct 23 The New Jersey Economic Development
Authority is planning to sell $456.8 million of tax-exempt
private activity bonds for The Goethals Bridge Replacement
Project during the week of Nov. 4, a market source said on
Wednesday.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance some costs
related to the development, design, construction operation and
maintenance of a replacement Goethals Bridge, according to the
preliminary official statement.
They will also be used for the demolition and removal of the
existing Goethals Bridge linking Elizabeth, New Jersey to Staten
Island, New York.
The lead manager on the sale is Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.