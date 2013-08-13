BRIEF-Nevada Zinc Corporation announces public offering of units
* Nevada Zinc Corp - proposes to complete on a commercially reasonable efforts basis a public offering of units of company for gross proceeds of $2 million
Aug 13 New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund Authority will sell $849.2 million of new money bonds the week of Aug. 20 to finance transportation projects, a spokesman for the state treasury confirmed on Tuesday.
Fitch Ratings has assigned an A-plus rating to the bonds. Fitch also affirmed its A-plus rating on the authority's $14.35 billion of outstanding state appropriation-backed obligations. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the senior managing underwiter for the negotiated sale.
* Coupa Software Inc - Co offering 91,535 shares of its common stock, selling stockholders are offering 3.6 million shares of common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okumiC) Further company coverage: