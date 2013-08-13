Aug 13 New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund Authority will sell $849.2 million of new money bonds the week of Aug. 20 to finance transportation projects, a spokesman for the state treasury confirmed on Tuesday.

Fitch Ratings has assigned an A-plus rating to the bonds. Fitch also affirmed its A-plus rating on the authority's $14.35 billion of outstanding state appropriation-backed obligations. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the senior managing underwiter for the negotiated sale.