Feb 21 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday proposed a $32.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2013 which raises no taxes and doubles the state's pension contribution to $1.1 billion.

The Republican governor's plan for the budget year that starts on July 1 includes a 10 percent cut in all income tax brackets that he unveiled in his State of the State address on Jan. 17.

Christie's new budget - if approved by the Democratic-led legislature - would raise school funding by $213 million to $8.8 billion, and give hospitals $986 million. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)