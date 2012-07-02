TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, July 2 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told lawmakers on Monday that he is proposing a tax cut to give more than $200 million back to state residents.

"I have used my veto authority on the budget you sent me to create a $650 million surplus," he told lawmakers whom he had called in for a special session. "Can't we afford to send just one-third of that surplus back to our citizens and to give them that guarantee today? I say, 'Yes.'"

The session followed the Republican governor's signing of a $31.7 billion state budget on Friday that did not include the 10-percent across-the-board tax cut that Christie called for last February.

The state's senate and assembly, both of which are controlled by Democrats, traditionally recess in July and August.