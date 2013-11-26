Nov 25 Gamblers across New Jersey will be able
to place bets online beginning at midnight (0500 GMT) after
state regulators on Monday approved 13 internet gaming websites
run by six Atlantic City casinos.
If a five-day test phase has been any indication, demand in
the state of nearly 9 million people could be high. The total
number of players logging on hit 10,000 during the first three
days of 24-hour testing, regulators said.
New Jersey is the third U.S. state, but by far the most
populous, to roll out online gaming. Officials hope the effort
can rescue Atlantic City's sagging casino revenues.
During testing, regulators found "no significant, widespread
regulatory problems or technical barriers for going live," said
David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming
Enforcement, in a call with reporters.
Casinos were limited to 500 players on each site at one time
during testing, and they were not allowed to advertise widely.
As of midnight the restrictions will be lifted for those who won
regulatory approval.
"You have to be gradual. You have to be cautious. You have
to be measured," Rebuck said, noting that casinos didn't want to
invite large numbers of players until they knew the systems
could handle the traffic.
"You're going to see accelerating efforts by them to be much
more aggressive" about marketing, he said.
The casinos use geolocation services to figure out whether
someone from outside the state is trying to hack in online. Such
technology has been used already in Delaware and Nevada, the
other two states to offer some form of online wagering, but
Rebuck said regulators in New Jersey demanded "a higher standard
of operations."
Regulators and casinos sent testers out of state and asked
them to try to crack into the New Jersey websites, but nobody
broke through, he said.
"I'm not saying this is foolproof by any means," he said.
"Somebody at some time will find a way to get around this, and
we have to be extra vigilant."
The first test patron logged on to a site operated by
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa from somewhere in New Brunswick on
Thursday evening. Many hits came later from areas within New
Jersey that are near New York City and Philadelphia, he said.
Borgata, owned by Boyd Gaming Corp and MGM Resorts
, is one of the six casino operators moving forward to
live sites at midnight.
Borgata spokesman Joe Lupo would not reveal specifics about
where in the state their players were located, how much they
were betting or how long they spent online, because the
information is proprietary, he said.
A spokesman for Caesars Entertainment Inc, which
received permission to open several online gaming sites to the
public, said the company was pleased with the number of players
and that it expected to see "an uptick in users every day," but
wouldn't provide details.
Golden Nugget, whose parent company is Landry's Inc
, decided to remain in a test phase after regulators
reviewed with it some "shortcomings," Rebuck said.
The casino expects to resolve those issues - which included
problems reporting revenues internally and to regulators -
within the week at the latest, according to its general manager
Tom Pohlman.