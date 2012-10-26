Oct 26 New Jersey postponed on Friday a $2.6 billion short-term note sale because a hurricane is expected to hit the state next Tuesday, the same day as the planned sale.

The tax and revenue anticipation notes, which mature in June 2013, were to be used for extra cash and to pay off debt on a line of credit that is set to expire Nov. 1, said state treasurer spokesman Andrew Pratt.

No new sale date has been set, he added.