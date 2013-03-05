March 5 New Jersey's public pension shortfall
grew in fiscal 2012, when the gap for its state and local
retirement plans widened by nearly $5.5 billion, or 13 percent,
to $47.2 billion altogether.
The growing unfunded liabilities came despite the state's
pension reform, enacted in 2011, that hiked employees'
contributions, raised the retirement age and halted
cost-of-living increases in retirees' pension benefit payments.
New Jersey operates five main pension funds for state
employees, teachers, police, firefighters and judges. Local
governments also pay into two of the funds.
During fiscal 2012, the slow recovery that state pension
funds had shown since the financial crisis suffered a setback as
assets were hit by low returns. According to a study by Wilshire
Associates, the state pension funding gap rose by 20 percent on
average in fiscal 2012.
In New Jersey, the state's rate of return on its pension
funds underperformed in fiscal 2012 but outperformed in calendar
year 2012.
The funds' one-year investment return for fiscal 2012 was
2.52 percent, far short of its 7.95 percent assumed rate of
return but significantly better than some other large university
endowments and U.S. public pension funds for the same period.
New Jersey's calendar-year 2012 return was 13.31 percent,
well above its 12.66 percent benchmark, according to New Jersey
Treasury Spokesman Bill Quinn.
Including local contributions to state funds, New Jersey's
pension systems combined were funded at a 64.5 percent ratio,
down from 67.5 percent in fiscal 2011, according to actuarial
data from the firm Milliman Inc released by the state on Monday.
The state-run plans fared worse when local contributions
were subtracted, with a funded ratio of 56.7 percent in fiscal
2012. That's a drop of 4.1 percentage points from 60.8 percent
the year before, the data showed.
The state is making moves to beef up its pension plans after
Governor Chris Christie skipped a $3 billion payment in his
first budget, for fiscal 2011, after taking office.
In fiscal 2012, the state made a $500 million contribution.
This fiscal year, which ends on June 30, it's making a $1
billion payment. And next year, the state will increase its
payment to a record $1.68 billion under a plan pushed by
Christie.
Next year's payment, the largest ever for the state, is
still just under half of the amount that actuaries say New
Jersey should pay to narrow the gap between its assets and
promised future benefits, Quinn said.
Before the 2011 changes, the state's total unfunded
liability was $53.8 billion. After the reforms, that dropped to
$36.3 billion, Quinn said.
"There is no question that beneficiaries are better off as a
result of Governor Christie's pension reform and the Division of
Investment's outstanding performance relative to major
benchmarks and some of the country's largest endowments," Quinn
said in a statement.