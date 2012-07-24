July 24 New Jersey Supreme Court justices ruled
on Tuesday that they are exempt from last year's state pension
reform.
The reform, which called for judges and justices in the
state to increase their pension and healthcare contributions,
violates the New Jersey constitution, the court found in a split
decision.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said in a
statement that he was disappointed in the court's decision,
which he said "will not be the final word on this issue."
"The reforms we passed last year are essential to ensuring
the health and viability of every one of the state's pension
systems," he said.
The state Senate's Republican leader, Tom Keane Jr., also
blasted the court's ruling.
"Judges should not be insulated from economic reality by a
dubious claim that paying their fair share for the richest
benefits in state government is an impediment to judicial
independence," he said in a statement.
Most U.S. states are changing their public pension and
retiree healthcare systems after years of underfunding and other
problems have left them with estimated unfunded liabilities of
$1.38 trillion.
In June 2011, New Jersey enacted Chapter 78, which made
changes to public employees' retirement benefits, including the
state's sitting judges and justices.
But the New Jersey constitution says that judges' salaries
"shall not be diminished during the term of their appointment,"
according to the opinion handed down on Tuesday.
The new law called for judges to boost their required
pension contributions from 3 percent of their salaries to 12
percent over a seven-year, the opinion said.
Judges also would have had to more than double their
healthcare contributions, from 1.5 percent of their salaries to
35 percent of the premium over the same period of time, the
opinion said.
That would have left judges and justices effectively taking
home about $17,000 less in salary, which would be about a 10
percent drop in their disposable income, according to the
ruling.
Since courts sometimes strike down laws made by legislators
and executives, protecting judges' salaries from cuts can ensure
an independent judiciary and "prevent those branches from
placing a chokehold on the livelihood of jurists who might be
required to oppose their actions," the opinion said.
Three justices joined the court's opinion. Two joined a
dissent, saying that the majority's decision was not supported
by either the constitution or the deliberations of those who
framed it.
The ruling does not affect judges hired after Chapter 78 was
signed into law.
It also doesn't stop New Jersey lawmakers from dedicating
future judicial pay raises to increased retirement benefit
contributions, as they have always done in the past.