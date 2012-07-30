July 30 New Jersey lawmakers voted on Monday to
change the state constitution, in a swift retort to a decision
by the state's Supreme Court that judges were exempt from last
year's pension reform.
The resounding bi-partisan approval by both houses of the
legislature allows the measure to be put before voters in
November.
If approved by voters, the change would clarify that the
legislature has the authority to pass laws that take amounts
from judges' salaries to put toward their benefits.
"This is not about penalizing judges," New Jersey Assembly
Speaker Sheila Oliver said in a statement. "Public approval of
this ballot measure will ensure that everyone contributes
equally to a fiscally responsible plan that will help shore up
our pension systems."
Across the United States, most states are in some stage of
reforming their public pension systems after years of
underfunding, poor investment returns and growing liabilities
have left them with an estimated collective shortfall of $1.38
trillion.
New Jersey, like other states, has more than one pension
fund, including one that is only for its judges and justices.
Democratic state senators said on Monday that the judicial
pension fund has about $280.5 million less than it needs to pay
out to current and future retirees.
The fund has 52 percent of the money it should contain,
making it the "most unstable" of New Jersey's pension funds, the
senators said.
On July 24, New Jersey Supreme Court justices ruled in a
split decision that a 2011 law -- which called for public
employees in the state to increase their pension and healthcare
contributions -- violated the New Jersey constitution as
ratified in 1947.
The reform amounted to a change in judges' salaries, which
are supposed to be protected from cuts by other branches of
government in order to ensure an independent judiciary, they
ruled. Judges and justices sometimes oppose actions by governors
and legislatures.
The amendment to the constitution passed the state Assembly
by a vote of 62 to 3 on Monday and swept through the state
Senate by a vote of 28 to 0.
The New Jersey State Bar Association said last week that the
amendment "represents a rash reaction... and a dangerous
intrusion by one branch of government into the independence of
another, co-equal, branch of government."
Judges must be free to rule objectively without fear of
retribution, the association said.
And unlike other public employees and lawmakers, they are
barred from earning extra money from outside work and are not
covered by collective bargaining agreements, among other
restrictions, the association noted.
Republican Governor Chris Christie said in a statement on
Monday that he backed the amendment.
"Rarely has the public seen such unanimity between the
legislative and executive branches that the judicial branch was
dead wrong," he said.